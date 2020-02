Jaidyn West netted 21 points, Elijah Goodman had 17 and Kobe Martino added 16 as the balanced Irish outlasted Wheeling Central Catholic in overtime, 75-69.

Resdeck had a game-high 22 points for Central while Jalen Creighton added 13.

The scored was tied at 59 at the end of regulation and then Notre Dame went on an 11-0 run to start the OT period.