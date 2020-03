Clay Martino hit the go-ahead three-point shot with under 30 seconds to play and that proved to be the game-winner as Notre Dame climbed all the way back from a 12-point halftime deficit to down Trinity in the section title game, 56-52.

Wade Britton led all scorers with 23 points for the Irish while Jaidyn West added 15. Clay Martino finished with 11.

Trinity was paced by 17 points from Seth Goins while Johnathan Moore added 21.