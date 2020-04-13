Number 1: Da'Sean Butler Enjoying Professional Basketball Ride

Former Mountaineer hoops star Da'Sean Butler has played professional basketball in Belgium, France, Germany and Israel since his playing days at WVU.

Butler was a forward for WVU from 2006-2010 and was a key part to the Mountaineers' Final Four run in 2010. He ranks third all-time in scoring with 2,095 career points. An All-Big East First Team selection, Butler was selected in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat and also previously played for the San Antonio Spurs D-League team.

He also is a member of Best Virginia, WVU's alumni team in The Basketball Tournament.