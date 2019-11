Bridgeport (11-1) will host Oak Glen (12-0) in the AA state semifinals on Saturday afternoon in the first meeting between the two schools.

For Bridgeport, Saturday will mark their ninth consecutive trip to the semifinals, but they have gotten stuck in this round for the past three seasons.

Coach Cole and company will look to get back to the Super Six for the first time since 2015 when the Indians last won the AA state championship.