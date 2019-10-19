Offensive Explosion Leads No. 5 Oklahoma Past WVU, 52-14

No. 5 Oklahoma totaled 560 yards as the Sooners cruised by WVU, 52-14 in Norman. With the loss, the Mountaineers drop to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play.

WVU quarterback Austin Kendall completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver T.J. Simmons led the Mountaineers with six receptions for 74 yards and two scores.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16 of 17 for 316 yards and three passing touchdowns to go along 75 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The Sooners outgained WVU, 560-242.

WVU will be back in action on Oct. 31 at Baylor. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. in Waco.