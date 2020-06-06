Oklahoma State Men's Basketball Receives One-Year Postseason Ban

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team has received a one-year postseason ban and will be on probation for the next three years. The ban includes no participation in the Big 12 conference tournament or NCAA Tournament.

The penalties are due to a Level I violation by former associate head coach Lamont Evans, who was sent to three months in prison in June of 2019. He accepted between $18,150-$22,000 in bribes to direct players from South Carolina and Oklahoma State to selected agents and financial advisors.

Evans has also received a 10-year show-cause penalty where schools in the NCAA can not allow him to partake in any athletically-related duties unless it explains why the penalties shouldn't be enforced.

The school plans to appeal the penalties.