No. 21 Oklahoma State Stuns WVU on Senior Day, 20-13

No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and that was the difference as West Virginia (4-7) fell to the Cowboys, 20-13. With the loss, the Mountaineers fall out of bowl eligibility.

The Mountaineers held Heisman hopeful Chuba Hubbard to 106 yards on the ground but he notched a career-high 88 yards receiving on seven catches.

In his second WVU start, Jarret Doege went 28-for-38 for 307 yards and a touchdown. George Campbell was West Virginia's leading receiver with 5 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia will travel to take on TCU in its final game of the season this coming Friday. Kickoff in Fort Worth is set for 4:15 p.m.