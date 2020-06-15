Hubbard "won't be doing anything with OK State" in response to photo of Gundy with OAN t-shirt

Oklahoma State All-American running back Chubba Hubbard expressed anger on Twitter on Monday in response to a picture of Cowboy head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was photographed wearing an OAN shirt this past weekend, which is a far-right pro-Trump Cable channel.

Hubbard tweeted "I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard was a first team All-American running back and the 2019 Big 12 offensive player of the year. He contemplated leaving OK State and entering his name into the NFL draft, but decided to return for his junior season.