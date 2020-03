No. 20 WVU fell to Oklahoma for the second time this month, 73-62. The Mountaineers drop to 19-10 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play.

Miles "Deuce" McBride paced WVU with 13 points while Oscar Tshiebwe added nine points and 10 rebounds. Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners with a game-high 19 points.

West Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday at Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. in Ames.