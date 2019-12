Patrick Copen hit the go-ahead three with under 20 seconds to go and a last second heave from Jaidyn West did not fall as Notre Dame (1-2) lost to last year's Class A state runner-up, Parkersburg Catholic, 40-38.

West had 10 on the night and Wade Britton led the Irish with 11.

William Hart had 13 to pace the Crusaders and Xavier Collie added 11.

Notre Dame will be back in action on Saturday at Tug Valley.