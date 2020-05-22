Notre Dame's Petitto acrobatically commits to Fairmont State

Notre Dame cheerleader Ashleigh Petitto will take her tumbling talents to Fairmont State acro & tumbling next season.

Petitto was a four year member of the Notre Dame cheerleading team. The Irish made it to the state meet in three of her four seasons.

The Petitto family tradition runs deep. Her mom & Notre Dame cheerleading coach Michelle was a cheerleader for the Fighting Falcons & her dad & Notre Dame athletic director, Steve, played for the men's basketball team.

Ashleigh plans to study nursing at Fairmont State.