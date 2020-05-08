Philip Barbour's Mosesso commits to Alderson Broaddus women's soccer

Philip Barbour's Cloie Mosesso grew up attending Alderson Broaddus football games. Now, Mosesso will become a Battler herself as the goalie committed to AB women's soccer on Friday afternoon.

She was a four-year starter for the Colts in goal & a second team all-state selection during her senior campaign. With the Battlers, she will be vying for a starting position in net with a rising senior.

"I just feel like I'm a tough person & I'm able to take the contact that most people don't want to take," Mosesso said. "Goalie is a tough job. It is very underrated."

Mosesso plans to study nursing.