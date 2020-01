Marley Washenitz posted 27 points, 12 steals and 10 rebounds for her first-ever triple double while Laynie Beresford added 8 points as Fairmont Senior held on to down East Fairmont, 53-40.

Kierra Bartholow had 13 points to lead the Bees while Mackenzie Tennant had 10.

Fairmont Senior sweeps the regular season series, after beating the Bees, 71-42, in December.