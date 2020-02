Anna Marie Pinti scored 11 straight points in the third quarter as Bridgeport pulled away from Elkins in the Region II, Section I semis, 54-32.

Pinti finished with 17 points and Paige Humble added 12.

Anna Belan paced the Tigers with 13 and Madison Holland added 10.

Bridgeport advances to play Lincoln in the Section title game on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Shinnston.