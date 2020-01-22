Pirates CARE-a-van Donates Time & Money at Nutter Fort Indoor Baseball Complex

The Pirates CARE-a-van took a stop in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon and hosted a youth clinic at the indoor baseball complex in Nutter Fort.

The Pirates also made a donation of $37,500 to the Youth Baseball Association of Harrison County to be used to improve the indoor facility.

New Pirate manager Derek Shelton along with hitting coach Oscar Marin and players Ke'Bryan Hayes, Yaxsel Rios and Cody Ponce were there and took a lucky group of youth baseball players through hitting, fielding and pitching drills.

"Baseball is a game played by big kids," Shelton said. "It's been really cool. You get around and you see the players being able to interact. I don't know who has more fun our players or the younger kids."