Pirates select four pitchers & top-ranked shortstop in 2020 MLB Draft

The Pirates went out and got four right handed arms in this year's condensed MLB draft which was only five rounds.

The only non-pitcher in the class was also the highest prospect with the No. 7 overall pick, shortstop from New Mexico State, Nick Gonzales, who the Pirates selected on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh also chose South Carolina pitcher Carmen -- with the 31st overall pick on day one.

Day two was all right-handed arms as the Pirates went with high school prospect from La Mirada HS in California Jared Jones in round 2 at No.44 overall, Nick Garcia from Chapman University at 79, Appalachian State's Jack Hartman at 108 in round 4 and Logan Hoffman from Northwestern State in the fifth round with the 138th overall pick.