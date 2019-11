No. 1 Doddridge County (11-0) began its quest for Wheeling Island on Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated Madonna (6-4-1), 57-7, on Saturday afternoon in the first playoff game at the new Cline Stansberry Stadium,

Reese Burnside had 3 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Doddridge County will host East Hardy in the quarterfinals next week.