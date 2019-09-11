After 685 long days without a win, the East Fairmont football team finally snapped a 13-game skid with a 20-14 win over Grafton last Thursday. Our Premier Bank Player of Week 2, Dom Postlethwait was a big part of that.

He passed for 154 yards, ran for 93 yards, had three touchdowns and one interception in the win.

Postlethwait has exemplified leadership on and off the field for the Bees. Rookie head coach Shane Eakle mentioned how Dom rallied the whole team together during their training camp trip to Tucker County for a 5 a.m. run. This week, the senior drove all the way over to Grafton after practice to be there for the Bees J.V. game.

Postlethwait plans to go to the Navy in the future.