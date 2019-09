After compiling nearly 900 yards and 13 touchdowns in the past two weeks, Robert C. Byrd sophomore running back Jeremiah King has been named the Premier Bank Player of Week 3.

King broke the school's single-game rushing record recording 442 yards and six touchdowns in the Flying Eagles 48-27 win over East Fairmont last Friday. This performance comes one week after King broke the school's single-game rushing record two weeks ago running for 436 yards and seven total touchdowns against Elkins.