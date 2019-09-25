Premier Bank Player of Week 4: Fairmont Senior's Gage Michael

After totaling over 400 yards on offense and registering 8 tackles with an interception on defense in the Polar Bears 34-15 win over Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior junior quarterback and safety Gage Michael is well deserving of Premier Bank Player of the Week honors.

Michael rarely takes a play off on either side of the ball. He is also the team DJ. When the Polar Bears enter an opposing team's stadium, Michael is the one carrying the team's boom box blasting the latest pregame hits.

Gage and the Polar Bears (4-0) will continue their quest for a repeat when they visit AAA University on Friday.