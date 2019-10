North Marion senior quarterback Gunner Murphy has embodied his iconic name all season long for the Huskies. Murphy has 22 total touchdowns, 18 in the air and 4 on the ground as he has led this North Marion team to the brink of a playoff berth with a 6-2 record in Class AA.

Last Friday, Murphy went 10-for-13 for 151 yards and four touchdown passes against Philip Barbour to earn him our Premier Bank Player of Week 9.