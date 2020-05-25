Premier Power 5 Coaches Propose "New College Baseball Model"

Michigan head coach Erik Bakich is leading a panel of power five college coaches to propose moving the 2022 college baseball season back.

WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey has also expressed interest in making schedule changes. Under the proposal, the season would start during the third week in March, the NCAA Tournament would begin in early July with the College World Series ending in late July.

The season currently spans from the third week of February to the last week of June. Moving forward, the panel is looking to seek support of the proposal from athletic directors.