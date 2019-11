For the third time in school history and for the first time since 2008, Preston football has earned a spot in the postseason.

The 16th-seeded Knights will travel to play undefeated and No. 1 Martinsburg on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs have won 52 games consecutively, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Preston finished the 4-6 overall but has won three of its last four games.