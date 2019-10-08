Brocktober, Iowa State Invade Morgantown Saturday

Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy & the Cyclones ride a lot of momentum into Saturday's contest in Morgantown.

The Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) downed TCU 29-24 last Saturday and Purdy was 19-for-24 with 247 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran for 102 yards and is Iowa States leading rusher.

West Virginia will look for a bounce back win at home when they welcome in Iowa State this Saturday at 4 p.m. WVU will look to avoid two straight losses to the Cyclones, who beat the Mountaineers 30-14 a year ago in Ames.

