Bridgeport (11-1) relied solely on its ground game as the Tribe rolled past Mingo Central (9-3), 28-8 in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The Indians had 285 total yards of offense, all on the ground as Carson Winkie led the charge with 114 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. Winkie also returned an interception 97 yards for a score. QB Devin Vandergrift added 108 yards on eight carries with 2 touchdowns.

Bridgeport will host undefeated Oak Glen next week in the semifinals.