RCB Boys Basketball sweeps conference awards

Robert C. Byrd junior forward Bryson Lucas is the Big 10 player of the year and his coach Bill Bennett is the conference's coach of the year.

Bennett's squad lost its first two games and then went on a 22-game win streak, the longest current active streak in the state to finish the year 22-2.

Lucas was the top scorer for the Flying Eagles with 15 points a contest.

Below is the full list of first and second team honorees.

1st Team

Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd

Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior

Gunner Murphy, North Marion

Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport

Nick Smith, Preston

Jack Faulkner, Grafton

Khori Miles, Robert C. Byrd

Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon Upshur

Zach Snyder, Lincoln

Kyle Gannon, Lewis County

Praise Chuckwodozie, North Marion

2nd Team

Gavin Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd

Luke Pollock, East Fairmont

Jack Bifano, Bridgeport

Ryan Leep, Lincoln

Ryan Maier, Grafton

Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour

Jaden Fultz, Preston

Blake Harris, Elkins

Asa Post, Lewis County

Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon Upshur