RCB Boys Basketball sweeps conference awards

Robert C. Byrd junior forward Bryson Lucas is the Big 10 player of the year and his coach Bill Bennett is the conference's coach of the year.
Bennett's squad lost its first two games and then went on a 22-game win streak, the longest current active streak in the state to finish the year 22-2.
Lucas was the top scorer for the Flying Eagles with 15 points a contest.
Below is the full list of first and second team honorees.
1st Team
Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd
Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior
Gunner Murphy, North Marion
Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport
Nick Smith, Preston
Jack Faulkner, Grafton
Khori Miles, Robert C. Byrd
Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon Upshur
Zach Snyder, Lincoln
Kyle Gannon, Lewis County
Praise Chuckwodozie, North Marion
2nd Team
Gavin Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd
Luke Pollock, East Fairmont
Jack Bifano, Bridgeport
Ryan Leep, Lincoln
Ryan Maier, Grafton
Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour
Jaden Fultz, Preston
Blake Harris, Elkins
Asa Post, Lewis County
Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon Upshur