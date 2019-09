Robert C. Byrd girls soccer won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, defeating Charleston Cathollic both times.

However, the Flying Eagles have started this season 1-2 and know the road back to Beckley will not be an easy one.

Although RCB boasts nine upperclassmen, replacing the school's all-time leading goal scorer (124), current UNC Charlotte forward, Ashton McKane, has been no easy task.

Head Coach Tina Smith and company face Bridgeport Tuesday evening.