RCB Grabs WV's Longest Active Win Streak with 17th Straight vs. East Fairmont

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:00 AM, Feb 20, 2020

Robert C. Byrd now holds the longest active win streak in the state with 17 games as the Flying Eagles pulled away from East Fairmont, 60-42.

Gavin Kennedy had a team best 15 while Bryson Lucas added 14.

Trey Rodgers had a game-high 20 points for the Bees.

 