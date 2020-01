Robert C. Byrd (8-2) handed North Marion (11-1) its first loss of the season on the hardwood with a dominant 60-40 victory in Rachel.

Khori Miles & Gavin Kennedy each had 12 points for the Flying Eagles while Tommy Hawkins had 11 and Bryson Lucas added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Michael Garrett poured in 14 points with 13 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Flying Eagles are on an eight game winning streak and have not lost since their opening weekend.