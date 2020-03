After garnering Big 10 player of the year honors a week ago, Robert C. Byrd junior forward Bryson Lucas has been named the Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

Lucas averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds for a Flying Eagle team that road a 22-game win streak into its regional game that was postponed to finish the year at 22-2.

We will have more on Lucas coming up on Wednesday on WDTV.