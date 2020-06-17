RCB's Miles honors late friends through soccer

RCB's Khori Miles may come across as overly confident and sometimes cocky on the soccer field, but the Gatorade West Virginia boys soccer player of the year is always playing for something bigger than himself.

Miles has chosen to honor his late friends Zackary Hardman & Brantley Langford in everything that he does on and off the pitch. Khori's former soccer teammate, Hardman (RCB Class of 2017) passed away in the May of 2019 after a car accident in Louisiana. Former Flying Eagle basketbal player Langford (RCB Class of 2018) was shot and killed in his home in Clarksburg in January 2019.

Miles will continue his academic and athletic career at Alderson Broaddus in the fall and will continue to embrace the memory of his late friends and try to make them proud.