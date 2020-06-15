RCB's Miles named Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

RC senior soccer and basketball star Khori Miles is our latest Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

Miles was named the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year last week after scoring 55 goalswith 16 assists as a senior for the Flying Eagles. He compiled a state record 149 goals in his career and led the Flying Eagles to the state semifinals every year of high school with three state runner-up finishes.

Khori was also a stud on the hardwood, earning second team all-state honors this past season and being selected to participate in the North South All-Star game after averaging nearly 13 points a contest.

We will have more with Miles on Wednesday.