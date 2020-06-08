RCB's Miles wins Gatorade WV boys soccer player of the year

Robert C. Byrd senior Khori Miles has put together quite the trophy case from his illustrious four-year soccer career with the Flying Eagles, and on Monday he added one final accolade after being named the Gatorade West Virginia boys soccer player of the year.

"I was pretty excited. Its a big accomplishment. I didn't think I would get it," he said. "I don't like to think about awards that much because it kinda takes away my focus on the future. I'm very grateful to get the award but I'm ready to get the next one."

He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National boys soccer player of the year.

"Growing up playing soccer, obviously every kid wants to play in college or be a professional soccer player. I never thought growing up I'd be recognized on the national scale."

Miles compiled a state record of 149 goals during his time at Robert C. Byrd, including 55 goals and 16 assists during his senior season. He also led the Flying Eagles to the state semifinals every year of high school with three state runner-up finishes.

Khori was also recognized as the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Player of the Year and as the Class A-AA Player of the Year by the West Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Next stop, ballin' out for the Battlers.

"I'll still be able to score but I'm going to have to focus on being a facilitator and finding open people more than just scoring and going to the goal. College is a lot faster pace than high school but it's just something I'm going to have to adjust to. I think I'll be alright though."

