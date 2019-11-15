Randolph, Fairmont State Run Away from Wesleyan, 42-13

Tyree Randolph totaled 164 yards on 22 carries with 2 touchdowns, including a must-watch 68 yard score in the first quarter as Fairmont State (5-5) ran away from West Virginia Wesleyan (1-10), 42-13, in the final game of the season.

Tae-Crews Naylor was 14-of-18 for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns passes were to Andre Hall who totaled 130 yards with just 5 receptions.

Bobcat quarterback Jarrett Northrop went 14-for-30 for 126 yards with three interceptions. Shaq Freeman Parks and Lawrence Brown had Wesleyan's pair of rushing scores.