Bridgeport's Randolph Hungry to Return to Ring

Bridgeport native Zach Randolph was set to fight in just his second professional bout over the weekend until the Elkins WV Toughman was postponed.

The 26 year old won the 2016 heavyweight WV toughman contest in Clarksburg and fell in the love with the sport.

Randolph played football at Bridgeport high school & then Fairmont State. He was forced to quit after just a year and half at the college level because of back problems. Once he started boxing and losing weight, the back problems went away.

WV Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas says the event will be rescheduled for a later date after April 10, and when it is, Randolph is excited to get his opportunity in the ring.