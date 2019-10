Tyree Randolph rushed for 133 yards and totaled three touchdowns in Fairmont State's 35-7 victory over West Liberty. With the win, the Fighting Falcons improve to 3-5 overall.

Quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor completed 12 of 20 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Javon Hayed led the Fighting Falcons receivers with 5 catches for 100 yards.

Fairmont State will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Urbana.