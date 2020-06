Bridgeport's Gabby Reep gained confidence as freshman having successful seasons in both basketball and soccer.

Reep earned third team all-state honors on the hardwood averaging 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game. Her efforts helped lead the Indians to the state tournament where they battled No. 1 seed North Marion into overtime.

In soccer, she helped Bridgeport earn a spot in the state tournament as well as a forward.