Relentless Work Ethic Propelled Bridgeport's Vandergrift

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 6:58 PM, May 16, 2020

Bridgeport senior Devin Vandergrift overcame an injury to his throwing shoulder and a midseason benching to lead the Indians to win the 2019 state championship.

Vandergrift rushed for 508 yards and 10 touchdowns this year while also throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

 