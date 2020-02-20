Remembering Rylee: Clay-Battelle Honors Late Teammate with "Purple Out"

Basketball took a back seat on Thursday night at Clay-Battelle high school as the Cee Bee girls basketball team honored their late teammate, Rylee Burnette, with a "purple out."

Rylee was a senior standout for the Cee Bees in both basketball and softball and passed away in October.

The school sold purple t-shirts with "Team Rylee" on them, with all the proceeds going to the Team Rylee Scholarship fund. As of Thursday, they had raised over $5,000, which will be given to scholar athletes in the class of 2020.

In the game, Clay-Battelle fell to South Harrison in Double OT, 50-45. Kyle Saltis had a game-high 21 points for the Hawks and Jenna Montogomery added 20. Liv Ammons poured in 20 points for the Cee Bees.

The boys basketball team will also a host a "purple out" at Clay-Battelle on Friday night.