No. 2 Ritchie County (10-1) will host No. 10 and 2-time defending champion Wheeling Central (7-4) in the Class A quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Maroon Knights have been without starting QB Curtis McGhee since October after the senior announced that he had a torn ACL and would miss the remainder of the season. But the Rebels know despite the loss of McGhee and Wheeling's mild 6-4 record, the Maroon Knights are still the defending champions for a reason.