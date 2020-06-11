Routt joins Best Virginia as youngest member of WVU Alumni team

Former WVU forward (2015-2020) Logan Routt will compete with Best Virginia in July's The Basketball Tournament as the youngest member of the team of WVU alums at 23 years old.

Routt is set to begin a professional basketball career overseas this fall and will use the TBT as a tune up, playing with and against professional players.

"Just to be able to jump right back into basketball on the best team I've been on ever with all these all-stars and professional athletes and to play against some of the great competition with some former NBA players, its something great to not only have on my resume but to help me build myself as a player and learn things from these guys," he said.

Logan played in 103 games in his four playing seasons with WVU as the Cameron native went from walk-on to scholarship player as a backup center for the Mountaineers.

