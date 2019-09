Mason Rudolph was 3-0 against WVU when he was the quarterback at Oklahoma State, now he'll look to lead the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury.

Rudolph was drafted in the third round of 2018 NFL Draft and didn't play at all last season. He is Oklahoma State's all-time leading passer throwing for over 13,000 yards and 92 touchdowns.