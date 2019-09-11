NYC's Ryan Adjusting to Life in the Mountain State

West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan has taken a long bumping road from New York City to the Mountain State.

After playing in 11 games for the Temple Owls in 2018, Ryan transferred to WVU in the spring after the program went through two coaching changes. Ryan than sat through a long wait for an NCAA waiver to receive immediate eligibility. He finally received that on August 23, just eight days before West Virginia's season opener.

The Brooklyn native has had three catches for 40 yards in his first two games with the Mountaineers.

