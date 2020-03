Salem men's basketball junior guard Jordan Forbes has been named the Division II ECAC player of the year.

Forbes averaged 21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tigers who went 18-8 this season, including an 11-game win streak.

The Virginia native poured in a career-high 42 points in the Tigers' 95-93 comeback win over Alderson Broaddus in February and surpassed the 30 point mark six times this season.