Sanders Lifts Fairmont State Over WV Wesleyan, 80-69

Updated: Wed 11:35 PM, Feb 26, 2020

Isaiah Sanders netted 17 points to guide Fairmont State past West Virginia Wesleyan, 80-69.

Jaylin Reed led the Bobcats with 19 points. Fairmont State improves to 21-6 overall and 15-6 in the MEC. The Bobcats drop to 10-17 overall and 9-12 in conference play.

 