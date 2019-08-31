Second Half Surge Powers WVU over JMU in Opener, 20-13

The Mountaineers scored 17 of their points in the second half as West Virginia took down James Madison, 20-13 to open the Neal Brown era at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Austin Kendall went 27-for-42 with 260 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first start as Mountaineer quarterback. Tevin Bush was West Virginia's leading receiver with 4 receptions, 74 yards and the game sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Josh Chandler was West Virginia's leading tackler with 14 tackles include 9 solo.

West Virginia will now hit the road to take on Missouri next Saturday at 12 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.

