Strong Second Half Powers University to Section Title over Morgantown

University held Morgantown to just seven second half points as the Hawks turned a one point halftime deficit into a 15 point victory in the section title game, 45-30.

Mallory Nappolilo led University with 11 points and Ashten Boggs and Lauren Dean added 10.

The Hawks will host the loser of John Marshall and Wheeling Park in the region title game next Tuesday while Morgantown will travel to the winner.

Kaitlyn Ammons was an absolute force for the Mohigans, scoring 19 of her game-high 23 points in the first half.