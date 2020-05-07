Many Ritchie County athletes moving on to college level

Seven Ritchie County student-athletes signed their letters of intent this afternoon to continue playing the sports they love at the college level.

Kayden Procacina, Jackson Dingess - Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football

Kailey Dwire- Alderson Broaddus, Track & Field

Kent Bee - Marshall, Cross Country

Brandon Bowie, Adam Davis- Glenville State, Track & Field

Haidyn DePinho - Volleyball, Concord University

Rebels' setter Kayla Holbrook committed to Alderson Broaddus volleyball & Krista Davis signed to play golf at Davis and Elkins earlier in the school year.