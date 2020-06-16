Sheperdstown's Kinnett wins 2020 WVGA Senior Women's Amateur Championship

Karen Kinnett is leaving Stonewall Resort as a champion on Tuesday as the Sherpedstown's native captured the 2020 WVGA Senior Women's Amateur Championship.

This is Kinnett's second consecutive title and third in the last four years.

15 ladies ages 50 and up participated in the event in Lewis County. Kinnett beat out 2018 champion Karen Rainey of Daniels in a 2-hole playoff, as both finished the two day event with a score of 163 after 36 holes.

14-time champion & Bridgeport's own Caroline Ramsey won the Gold Division crown with a score of 176.