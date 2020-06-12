Shinnston Little Leaguers return to the practice field

The first week of practice for outdoor youth and prep sports is in the books in the state of West Virginia.

Over in Shinnston, 8 different little league teams practice this week, space out in one hour increments, with kids ranging from 6-12 years old. There is a hand washing station for the players to use before and after practice. Kids are also encouraged to "foot high five" instead of doing so in the traditional way.

However, the game remains the same. The kids will continue to work off the rust and get back in shape for the next two weeks before actual games begin on June 22.